According to a report from The Athletic, Sunderland turned down the chance to sign Brentford’s emerging hotshot Marcus Forss after a trial in 2017.

As covered here on The72, Brentford striker Marcus Forss has been linked with a move away recently. The Athletic has claimed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are showing an interest in the emerging Bees hotshot.

The report also revealed that in 2017, Sunderland had the chance to sign Forss. As per The Athletic, the Finland international spent time on trial with the Black Cats before linking up with Brentford.

Forss was only 18 at the time and had just been released by West Brom. He never played for the Baggies’ senior side, appearing 16 times and scoring six goals for the Under-18s.

Since joining Brentford, Forss has been working his way through the club’s youth academy. He then spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon in the 2019/20 campaign, thoroughly impressing with the Dons. In 19 games, Forss netted 11 goals and laid on one assist.

Forss remained with Brentford for this season and has repaid their faith. In 13 games, the 21-year-old has scored six goals in 13 appearances.

With his form reportedly attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, it will be interesting to see how Forss’ situation with Brentford pans out.

Ivan Toney is Thomas Frank’s number one choice upfront but it has been indicated that he could switch systems to accommodate the pair of them.

Brentford fans, do you think Borussia Dortmund will come in with an offer for Forss in January?

