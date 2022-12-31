‘They’ll fall short’ – Huddersfield Town v Luton Town prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Luton Town on New Year’s Day in the Championship.

The Terriers have won two on the bounce, now taking them to 22nd in the league. The standings are tight but another good performance to kick-start the year would be huge in their quest for safety this season.

Luton Town have also won back-to-back games, most recently against a strong QPR outfit. The Hatters will be fighting for yet another play-off finish, but consistency will be key in an incredibly tough-to-predict Championship season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Huddersfield Town appear to be finding their feet. The wins over Rotherham United and Preston North End were good, but I can see Luton Town posing more of a threat than either of those. The Terriers will remain confident of surviving the drop, but there will certainly be hurdles to overcome in the second-half of the campaign.

“The Hatters didn’t just beat QPR, they comfortably dismissed of them and that sort of result can be a huge confidence builder and the squad could ride on that for a few games to come.

“Both teams come into this one on good form making it difficult to call, but going off the season as a whole I have to back Luton Town, especially after the QPR display.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Luton Town

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing tie. Both sides have the wind in their sails after back-to-back wins and while three points could lift the Hatters into the play-offs, the Terriers could jump out of the bottom three if they emerge victorious.

“It’s a tricky one to call but I think I’m giving the edge to the visitors. Huddersfield have picked up some important points of late but Edwards’ side really impressed me against QPR and I can’t see them being stopped here.

“It could be close and the Terriers will certainly be up for the fight, but they’ll fall short here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Luton Town