‘They will be made to pay’ – Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City both come into this one in poor form, but the hosts are somehow still in 3rd place.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have now lost four of their last five Championship games and are still yet to pick up a draw. Despite their strong standing in the league, the chasing pack are well and truly closing in, and if they’re to maintain their play-off spot, Rovers need to return to form quickly.

A clash with Cardiff City should present a decent chance to do so. Mark Hudson’s side are the league’s lowest scores and are on a run of four consecutive draws, leaving them in 19th after 25 games.

The Bluebirds are winless in six overall but they’ve been able to grind out two goalless draws against tough opponents in Coventry City and QPR recently. They need to find some cutting edge desperately though if they’re to climb away from a relegation scrap.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“This Blackburn Rovers team really is a bit of an enigma. To have played 25 games without drawing and to still be in 3rd after the standard of some of their performances really is something that we won’t see again for a while.

“On their day, Tomasson’s Rovers can look brilliant. But in defeat, displays often leave a lot to be desired. They will be made to pay for their inconsistency sooner rather than later and it seems an inevitability that they’ll drop down the table.

“I can actually see Cardiff causing some problems here. I’m not sure if they’ll emerge victorious, but I think they’ll come away with a point, giving the hosts their first draw of the campaign.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“I think Blackburn Rovers are in a bit of trouble right now. Yes they sit in 3rd place of the table and yes they’ve enjoyed a strong season so far under Tomasson. But they’ve not had any consistency at all this season and it’s now catching up on them.

“Cardiff is a really tricky game for Rovers as they’ll be expected to win against a side much lower down in the table than them. But Cardiff are tricky, and hard to beat. There won’t be many goals in this one at all. But I can see Rovers just scraping a win in this one.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Cardiff City