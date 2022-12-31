‘I don’t have much hope for them’ – Portsmouth v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Charlton Athletic on New Year’s Day in League One.

Pompey come into this one struggling for form having not won in their past eight league outings. Danny Cowley’s men did pick up a decent point against Ipswich Town midweek, but given they lost the lead twice, they would have been hoping for more.

Charlton Athletic are now under the guide of Dean Holden and the young boss has a big task on his hands. The Addicks are winless in seven and are edging closer and closer to the relegation zone. Their recent outing against Oxford United was a poor display, and they need to find a way to bounce back soon.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Portsmouth should be and were challenging for the top-six, but this poor form always seems to pop up and hinder their chances. Cowley has a lot to prove now with pressure growing on him and whilst talk of January recruitment is prominent, I’m not sure it’ll be enough to get them over the line.

“The Addicks are in a different battle entirely. Their off-field issues are posing huge problems for the club and I don’t have much hope for them in January. Holden is a good enough coach, however his arrival doesn’t change the way the club is ran and ultimately that is the thing that needs changing most.

“I can see this one being a tightly-fought affair and you’d hope one of the sides finally ends their winless run and unfortunately for the Addicks I think that side will be Pompey.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Charlton Athletic

James Ray

“With both sides in dire need of a win, this is a really tough one to call. Portsmouth showed everyone what they were capable of in the early stages of their season but the pressure is on Cowley and co to turn things around after a dismal slide.

“As for Charlton, their cup run has shown they’re capable of impressive feats too. It hasn’t come together in the league though and Dean Holden has to start picking up wins to ease relegation fears.

“I think both sides will recover from their respective poor runs, but I think the Addicks’ struggles continue here. I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Charlton Athletic