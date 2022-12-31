‘I can see goals in this one’ – Blackpool v Sunderland prediction: The72

Blackpool host Sunderland tomorrow in the Championship.

Blackpool come into the New Year’s Day clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Sheffield United. The Seasiders sit 23rd in the league and haven’t won a game in their past eight outings. Following a strong second-tier showing last year, it appears Blackpool will be in a lot more trouble this time around.

Sunderland come into this one unbeaten in three and with two wins on the bounce. Their 4-1 victory midweek over Wigan Athletic saw them comfortably dismiss the Latics despite never really growing fully into the game.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackpool are in trouble. Appleton now has a huge task on his hands and pressure is growing following a pretty dire run of results. The Blackpool squad isn’t the most talented in the league, but on their day they can grind out wins and I expect them to try and do that here.

“Sunderland flourish when the game is at a hgiher tempo and when given time to play not many teams can stop the likes of Amad, Stewart, Roberts and Clarke. A win could see them solidify a place in the top-six, but it won’t be routine.

“I expect this one to be tight and given the defensive injuries to Sunderland I can see them dropping points eventually.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“Sunderland should come into this tie in supreme confidence, even with defensive injuries to contend with. Their attacking ranks are looking potent at the moment and with Amad Diallo hitting top form alongside Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, I can see goals in this one.

“Blackpool might given the Black Cats a run for their money but I think the visitors’ firepower will be too much to contend with.

“I’m going for a goal-filled one, but I will be giving the edge to Sunderland. They could cause the Tangerines’ backline some serious issues.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-4 Sunderland