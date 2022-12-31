‘He’ll be the difference maker’ – Coventry City v Bristol City prediction: The72

Coventry City host Bristol City on New Year’s Day in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side suffered a slow start to the season which could be attributed to reasons beyond their control.

But, they have now found a bit of stability and were beginning to kick-on up the table. However, Coventry City have won just one of their previous five and will need to turn that form around once again heading into 2023.

Bristol City are struggling as of late. They’re winless in three and are now just three points outside the relegation zone. Nigel Pearson has the experience to turn this around, but the Sky Blues aren’t an easy side to face.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City will be slightly concerned with their inability to finish off teams like Cardiff City despite controlling the game and creating more chances. Robins has a talented squad and with the league being so tight, no-one can afford a poor run of form.

“Bristol City again have a more talented squad than a fair few of those around them, but they aren’t performing near what they’re capable of and things won’t get much easier.

“I believe Coventry City, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, have a better chance of winning games from nothing than their opponents, so I’ll edge this one to the hosts.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Bristol City

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

James Ray

“Coventry City boast a brilliant home record and that should give them the confidence to return to winning ways here. That said though, the Robins have shown they can grind out a result on the road, losing just one of their last five away league games.

“On the whole though, Pearson’s Robins are continuing to underwhelm and with Gyokeres in strong form for the hosts, he’ll be the difference maker here.

“If Bristol City’s standout players turn up, they could take the points back to Ashton Gate, but they’ve failed to fill me with confidence for a while now. I’m backing Coventry to pick up all three points.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Bristol City