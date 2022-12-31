‘A serious cause for concern’ – Millwall v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Millwall host Rotherham United in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Millwall come into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United off the back of a 0-0 draw with Bristol City on Thursday night.

Gary Rowett’s side have recovered well after a poor start to the season and are now within touching distance of the play-off spots. The form of Zian Flemming has been inspirational to their rise, with the summer signing now in 10 games in 21 Championship games.

As for Rotherham United, a run of five games without a win has seem them fall right into the clutches of the relegation zone.

They’ve been unable to build on a strong start to the season and Matt Taylor’s side are now just two points away from the drop after being defeated by Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Thursday night.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“It’s hard to see anything but a Millwall win here. Rotherham’s slide is a serious cause for concern and with The Den a tough place to go, I can see Rowett’s side claiming all three points from this one.

“The Lions have drawn their last three home games so they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways in front of their faithful. And given the Millers’ struggles on the road, anything less than three points would be disappointing for the hosts.

“Rotherham’s defeat to Huddersfield highlights just how much danger they’re in and I don’t think they’ll get any respite here. This should be a home win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham are quickly getting dragged into a relegation battle. There’s not many teams in worse form than them and I’m really starting to think that they could go down this season.

“Millwall meanwhile, I really want to see them stabilise in the play-off places but they’re just a bit inconsistent. At home though, they’re one of the best in the league and I think this will be a long afternoon for the Millers.

“It certainly won’t be an easy game, but I’m backing Millwall to come out of this one with a win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Rotherham United