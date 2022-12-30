Watford team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: Bilic left with selection headache after new blow

Swansea City host Watford tonight in the Championship.

Swansea City come into this one on a poor run of form. The Swans are winless in eight and this run has seen them slip to 16th in the table. Russell Martin’s are still only three points outside the coveted top-six, but that poor run could extend against Watford here.

The Hornets appear to be finding some consistency now following a slow start to the season. They did lose their last outing 2-0 to Millwall, but Watford remain 4th and a win would further solidify their position in the play-offs for now.

Watford team news

The Hornets have been dealt a damning blow if Joao Pedro ruled out for six to eight weeks. He’s not ruptured any ankle ligaments but Bilic told the club’s official website that ‘they all have damage’.

Elsewhere, Edo Kayembe (calf) and Hamza Choudhury (knee) are both missing until next month. Imran Louza remains sidelined with a long-term option too, while Captain Tom Cleverley still faces at least another month on the slideline following his injury picked up back in August.

Hassane Kamara faces a suspension following a red card picked up against Millwall.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Ngakia

Kabasele

Cathcart

Gaspar

Bacuna

Dele-Bashiru

Sema

Asprilla

Sarr

Davis

Slaven Bilic will be forced into replacing the suspended Kamara and he could opt for experienced defender Mario Gaspar in an attempt to sure up his defence against what can be a tough attacking side to play against.

Losing Pedro is a huge blow too, so Yaser Asprilla could come into the XI.

Watford weren’t decisive enough in the final third against Millwall and they didn’t create enough chances to warrant winning the game. The red card in the first-half would have been a hindrance, but they must ensure they start on the front foot here to avoid falling behind.

Watford have the talent in Ismaila Sarr and Keinan Davis to put away chances, so as long as they stick to their game-plan this one could be routine.

The game kicks off at 19:45 and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football’s Red Button.