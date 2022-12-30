Sunderland midfielder has interest from a host of Championship clubs, says trusted reporter

Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard ‘has interest from a host of Championship clubs’, says Mike McGrath.

Pritchard, 29, has been with Sunderland since joining on a free transfer last year. In his first season at the club, the midfielder scored four goals and assisted nine more in League One, featuring 39 times as Sunderland earned promotion to the Championship.

And he’s featured 23 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring twice and assisting three. But The Daily Telegraph’s McGrath has revealed on Twitter this morning that Pritchard has interest from a number of Championship clubs ahead of next month.

He tweeted:

#Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard has interest from a host of Championship clubs. #Stoke manager Alex Neil worked with him at Stadium of Light, #Norwich know him from time at club and others monitoring him with 6 months left on deal — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) December 30, 2022

As McGrath points out, Pritchard is out of contract at the Stadium of Light next summer. He’s a proven name at Championship level and was named in the PFA’s Championship Team of the Year for the 2014/15 season whilst at Brentford.

Sell or keep?

There’s no doubting that Pritchard is a key player for Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland. And he’s been a good servant in the season-and-a-half that he’s been with the club, and few would be surprised if he’s offered an extended deal.

Sunderland though have huge ambitions. They’re a club looking to usher in their next generation of players and whilst Pritchard is an experienced and valuable member of the team, the time might be right for him to take on a new challenge next summer.

He’d no doubt have offers from a lot of Championship clubs should be become available for free next summer and if Sunderland want to bring in a new no.10 next month, a sale of Pritchard could make sense all round.

It’s still a surprising rumour but an interesting one too, and one to definitely keep an eye on next month.