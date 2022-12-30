‘So impressive’ – Carlos Corberan heaps praise on in-form West Brom star after Preston victory

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has picked out midfielder Okay Yokuslu for high praise after another influential display against Preston North End.

West Brom picked up another victory and yet another clean sheet against Ryan Lowe’s Preston on Thursday night.

It means the Baggies have now won seven of their last eight games, with Alex Palmer claiming six clean sheets in the process. However, one man who was at the centre of attention yet again was Turkish star Yokuslu.

The 28-year-old drilled home his first of the game from outside the box with 36 minutes on the clock before notching a second just before the hour mark as the Baggies emerged victorious once again.

Yokuslu’s goals made for another good night at the office on a personal level and after putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Bristol City too, he’s now received high praise from manager Corberan.

As quoted by the club’s official website, here’s what the Baggies boss had to say on the midfielder post-game:

“The finish from Okay for the first goal was unbelievable.

“He’s been so impressive over the last few weeks and has shown a brilliant level of commitment and personality.”

A key part to play…

Yokuslu has been a nailed on starter under Corberan, playing all 90 minutes in the last eight Championship games. Watching him, it’s clear to see he’s spent much of his career playing at a high level, be it in Turkey or in Spain.

His display alongside the also impressive Jayson Molumby on Thursday night made for pleasant viewing, so it will be interesting to see if they become Corberan’s go-to midfield partnership as time progresses.

If West Brom’s impressive rise up the table is to have a happy ending, Yokuslu will almost certainly have played a key part. And in this current vein of form, it will be hoped the Izmir-born star can keep putting in inspiring performances for Corberan and co.