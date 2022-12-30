Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Bradford City all interested in 23-year-old, report reveals

Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, and Bradford City are all keeping tabs on Kingstonian FC talent Tyrese Owen, as per Football Insider.

Owen, 23, has played six league games so far this season, scoring seven goals.

The midfielder has scored ten goals across all competitions and his performances have definitely caught eyes across the Football League.

Owen spent time at Huddersfield Town last month as a trialist, but a move didn’t materialise and now it’s League One and League Two outfits who are most interested.

Football Insider’s report states the Owls could use Owen to bolster their midfield ranks in January and shore up their squad ahead of a second half promotion push.

A risk worth taking?

Owen is currently operating at the 7th tier of English football and moving up three or four divisions would certainly take some adapting.

But Owen – who stands at 6ft 6in – and the versatile midfielder-come-defender could use that natural physicality to his advantage should he make a move next month.

The 23-year-old is a big player for Kingstonian, but he could leave on a free at any time, as per Football Insider, and that could result in a big fight to win his signature during the January window.

If the reported three sides retain interest then Owen has a big decision to make. Sheffield Wednesday could be his best chance at securing Championship football in the future, although he may not feature all too often. The Addicks could use his services more in the short-term, but the current trajectory of the club isn’t looking positive.

And Bradford City are at a lower level, but they could almost certainly offer more minutes.

Owen boasts an incredible record regardless of the level he’s playing at, and it’ll be really interesting to see how he fares should he take a big step-up in January.