‘Nothing in it’ – Championship boss plays down Norwich City links

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has shut down rumours of him possibly taking over at Norwich City.

Norwich City are without a manager after parting ways with Dean Smith earlier this week. The Canaries have lost three of their last four in the Championship and currently sit in 10th place of the table ahead of their clash v Reading tonight.

And Robins is one of the names being mentioned alongside the Norwich City job by bookmakers. The 53-year-old former Canaries striker is often linked with Championship openings, having enjoyed success in the Coventry City dugout since taking over in 2017.

But after his side’s goalless draw v Cardiff City last night, Robins told CoventryLive when asked about the Carrow Road rumours:

“There’s nothing in it.”

Coventry City played out a goalless draw at home to Cardiff City last night, leaving them in 13th place of the Championship table. Norwich meanwhile sit in 10th and go up against Reading later tonight.

Options for Norwich City…

Robins may have been a favoured option among many Norwich City supporters. His record at Coventry speaks for itself and his side are really competing in the Championship after their promotion in 2020. But for some of the Carrow Road faithful, Robins’ style of play might not have been favoured.

He plays a direct style of play and whilst it isn’t unattractive, it’s certainly not what Norwich fans have seen under the likes of Daniel Farke and even Smith in recent years.

Norwich City have a huge appointment ahead of them and they need another Farke-style hire – a manager with new ideas to come in and undertake a mini-rebuild of the playing staff and structure.

Norwich City v Reading kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.