Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Reading

Norwich City host Reading in the Championship tonight.

The Canaries come into this one having just sacked manager Dean Smith and they’ll be looking for an instant return to form following back-to-back defeats. Norwich City still sit inside the top-six, but with the standings tight they’ll need to pick up three points before they fall down the table.

Reading are an interesting side this season. Their squad doesn’t hold as much quality as others’, but they grind out results and their recent wins over Swansea City, Coventry City, and Hull City has put them level on points with the Canaries going into this one.

Norwich City team news

Jacob Lungi Sorensen picked up a foot injury back in August and remains out heading into the New Year, and both Aaron Ramsey (knee) and Todd Cantwell (groin) are also both likely to miss this one with pre-existing injuries.

Jon Rowe underwent surgery not long back and he will be out until well into 2023.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Gibson

Hanley

Omobamidele

Hernandez

McLean

Gibbs

Sara

Aarons

Pukki

Sargent

Onel Hernandez could come into the starting XI in the place of Dimitris Giannoulis to try and add a different dynamic to Norwich City’s attack against a Reading side with a poor defensive record.

It’s unlikely that Norwich’s caretaker coaches Steve Weaver and Allan Russell will alter the system too much from what Smith was implementing, in a bid to try and maintain any kind of consistency in a busy period where time on the training pitch is limited.

Reading are definitely there to be attacked and the Norwich City players will likely play with an added incentive given the recent dismissal of Smith.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports’ red button feature.