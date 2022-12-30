Norwich City manager latest: German duo linked, axed Championship bosses mentioned + more

Norwich City are heading into 2023 without a manager, after parting ways with Dean Smith this week.

The former Aston Villa boss was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, following a Boxing Day defeat v Luton Town on the Monday. Norwich City have dropped down to 10th place of the Championship table and go up against Reading later tonight.

Several names have so far been linked with the Carrow Road opening, but what’s the latest on the Canaries’ managerial search?

Little has been said about the club’s position on finding a next manager, i.e. what kind of manager they’ll look to bring in or when they might look to appoint a new boss. But we can assume that their managerial search is well underway and that the club will hope to have a new boss installed sooner rather than later.

The usual suspects immediately flooded bookies’ list, with one of those being former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. He was sacked by Middlesbrough earlier this season and a recent report from Daily Mail says that Norwich City have ‘expressed an interest’ in Wilder, as well as German coach Tim Walter.

Walter is currently in charge of German outfit Hamburg who sit in 2nd place of the German second tier table – Walter has previously managed the likes of Bayern Munich II and Stuttgart.

Another German boss said to be on Norwich’s radar is former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner. Reports suggests that he’s under ‘serious consideration’ for the job, after being sacked by Swiss side Young Boys in March of this year – Wagner is famed for guiding Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Elsewhere, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has been mentioned by bookies, although he’s since played down his links to Carrow Road, whilst Steve Bruce has been mentioned as a surprise candidate for the job.

Football Insider claimed yesterday that the 61-year-old manager has already been contacted by Norwich City with regards to their managerial vacancy, after he was sacked by West Brom earlier this season.

Norwich City return to Championship action v Reading later tonight.