Middlesbrough monitoring Australian international ahead of January

Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on St Mirren and Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus ahead of next month’s transfer window, reports Football Scotland.

Baccus, 24, currently plays for St Mirren in the Scottish top flight. The club are enjoying a strong season in the Scottish Premiership but they could yet be dealt a huge blow in next month’s transfer window.

Football Scotland have revealed that Baccus is being ‘monitored closely’ Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough ahead of January. The Australian international midfielder was at the World Cup in Qatar earlier this month and has previously been linked with Cardiff City.

The same report from Football Scotland also says that St Mirren ‘would be open to selling their star man, reluctantly, should a significant offer come across their table’.

Carrick has already said that Boro will look to strengthen in next month’s window. His side have shot up the table in recent weeks and now sit in 6th place of the table after a win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night.

Baccus spent six years playing in his native Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers. The 5-cap Socceroo then signed for St Mirren ahead of this season and he’s since featured 16 times in the league, scoring twice. Rangers have also been linked with Baccus ahead of January.

A good move for Middlesbrough?

Baccus certainly seems to be turning heads north of the border. Whenever a player in Scotland is linked with either Celtic or Rangers it suggests that they’re one to watch out for in the Scottish top flight.

Carrick looks set to bolster his side in next month’s transfer window and so Baccus could well be someone who he looks to bring in to the Riverside Stadium in January. And midfield is an area where Boro could well do with strengthening, especially so with Massimo Luongo looking like he’s on the way out when his short-term deal expires next month.

Whether he has the quality and experience to immediately bolster Boro’s promotion push remains to be seen. But at 24 years old, he’s certainly someone who has a lot of potential yet to fulfil and if Middlesbrough can get a good deal, then it’s a move that makes sense on the surface.

Up next for Boro is a trip to Birmingham City on Monday afternoon.