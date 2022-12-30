Manchester City prodigy on loan in League One being tracked by Rangers, report reveals

Manchester City’s loaned out youngster James Trafford is drawing interest from Rangers amid his impressive performances for Bolton Wanderers, the Daily Mail has said.

Manchester City allowed young goalkeeper Trafford to return to Bolton Wanderers for a second loan stint in the summer.

The 20-year-old first joined in January until the end of the 2021/22 campaign before extending his stay for this season too. Since then, Trafford has been Ian Evatt’s go-to man in goal, keeping 18 clean sheets in 46 games for the Trotters.

Now, ahead of January, it has emerged that the Bolton Wanderers loan star is drawing interest from elsewhere.

As per the Daily Mail, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are looking to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, with Trafford identified as a potential target. He would present a different, younger option for former QPR boss Mick Beale, who currently has veterans Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin as his main options in goal.

The Ibrox outfit have been tracking Trafford ahead of next month, but it remains to be seen if their interest is firmed up.

Fingers crossed for Bolton…

Trafford would be a tough player to replace if Manchester City were to sanction a Rangers move for the young ‘keeper.

He’s become a key part of Evatt’s side at the University of Bolton Stadium over 2022 and having played a key role in a backline that has kept 10 clean sheets in 22 League One games, his departure would leave a big hole for Bolton Wanderers.

The problem is that he’s only on loan, so Wanderers can’t really have much of a say on City’s final decision. Of course, they can weigh in with their thoughts on the matter and make a case for a stay at the club, but the final decision will ultimately not be their’s to make.

It remains to be seen if Rangers’ rumoured interest develops into anything more serious though with January just around the corner.