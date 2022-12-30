Lincoln City, MK Dons, Leyton Orient among sides keen on Crystal Palace striker

Lincoln City, MK Dons and Leyton Orient are among the sides interested in a loan deal for Crystal Palace’s John-Kymani Gordon, Football Insider has claimed.

Crystal Palace starlet Gordon has been in impressive form for the Eagles’ U21s this season.

The striker, who can also play on the left-wing, has managed eight goals and an assist in 11 outings for the Premier League side’s youngsters this season, even earning a place on Patrick Vieira’s subs bench for four league games.

Now though, ahead of January, the 19-year-old is drawing interest from the Football League.

Football Insider claims that League One trio Lincoln City, MK Dons and Burton Albion have been joined by League Two promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient and Carlisle United in enquiring about a potential loan deal for Gordon in January.

He’s been involved in first-team training of late and a winter switch would give him the chance to play at a senior level for the first time in competitive fixtures.

A good chance for Gordon…

Plenty of young Premier League players spend time in the EFL gaining first-team experience to aid their development. Crystal Palace will be more than aware of how this can benefit youngsters, with top talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi starring with Charlton Athletic in the first half of this season.

Gordon has shown he’s got the talent in youth football and this winter could give him a great chance to prove himself on the senior stage away from Selhurst Park.

Some of the linked clubs could be solid options too. Lincoln City have seen plenty of young loanees increase their stock while at Sincil Bank before, and the same goes for MK Dons. Leyton Orient would ensure Gordon remains close to home as well, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up if he does head out in January.