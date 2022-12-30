‘It would be foolish’ – Sheffield United boss discusses Brighton loanee Reda Khadra’s future ahead of January

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that his side hold the cards in deciding Brighton loanee Reda Khadra’s future.

Khadra, 21, has scored once in 15 Championship appearances so far this season. The young German winger has had a pretty slow start to life at Bramall Lane following his loan move in the summer, but he’s definitely someone with potential.

Khadra had Championship experience prior to his move to Sheffield United, scoring four and assisting three for Blackburn Rovers last season.

He joined the Blades as an exciting prospect with Heckingbottom’s side holding an obligation to buy the youngster should they earn promotion and he makes a certain number of appearances.

Sheffield United beat Blackpool last night and despite Khadra being absent, Heckingbottom insists he’s not going anywhere in January.

Heckingbottom told The Star:

“Why, if I can’t bring anyone in, would it make any sense for me to let someone go. It would be foolish me saying players are going, so wait and see. I want to keep everyone together. I want this group to remain intact. Our chats, they’ll stay between us. But he’s our player.”

The same report from The Star reveals that Heckingbottom has now admitted Khadra has met the appearance clause, meaning if the Blades earn promotion, he will sign permanently in the summer.

A raw talent…

Khadra definitely has quality. He’s been unable to find his feet so far this season, but he’s still played a role when featuring even if he isn’t contributing directly to goals.

Sheffield United currently sit 2nd in the table and many fans would put their money on the Blades achieving promotion this season.

Khadra does need to find some form to keep him in the squad consistently though. The 21-year-old is arguably a fringe player at the moment and when he inevitably gets another chance to produce, he must take it with both hands.

Next up for Sheffield United is a trip to QPR on Monday evening.