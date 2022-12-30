Further update shared on Jordan Beyer’s Borussia Monchengladbach future amid Burnley transfer rumours

Borussia Monchengladbach could be tempted into selling Burnley loanee Jordan Beyer, an emerging report from Bild suggests.

Beyer, 22, joined Burnley on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of this season. Since then, the Germany U21 defender has played 13 times in the Championship for Vincent Kompany’s side, who currently sit in 1st place of the table.

Reports earlier this month revealed that Burnley were in fact keen on a permanent deal for Beyer. But the same report also revealed that the Clarets don’t have an option to buy the centre-back, and that a move could cost Burnley a few million pounds.

Now though, Bild have suggested that Monchengladbach could ‘sell out’ in the coming months. A number of their players have suitors in England and across Europe and a number of others are out of contract next summer. Bild list Beyer as one of the players that could move on, whilst reiterating the fact that Burnley are keen on making his stay permanent.

Beyer to Burnley…

Making Beyer a permanent player might not be an immediate priority for Burnley. The club are looking good in their bid for promotion this season and next moth’s transfer window will no doubt be aimed at bolstering in certain areas.

Come next summer though, Burnley could definitely weigh up a move for Beyer. He’s been a useful player for Kompany so far this season with Beyer’s presence in defence allowing Kompany to rotate and keep things fresh.

If a permanent move become a possibility and Burnley can get a decent price for it, then it should make sense for the Clarets to make it happen. Beyer is certainly a player for the future and with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis set to return to Manchester City at the end of the season, a centre-back could be a priority for Kompany.

Burnley return to action v Stoke City tonight.