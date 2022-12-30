Darren Moore provides reassuring injury update on Sheffield Wednesday man after Port Vale omission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has told The Star Lee Gregory shouldn’t be out for long after missing out on the Port Vale win through a back issue.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gregory started the Boxing Day win over Fleetwood Town but only made it 25 minutes before he was forced to make way for Callum Paterson.

He was then absent from the matchday squad as the Owls defeated Port Vale on Thursday night. A brace from Michael Smith secured another win for Moore’s side while Gregory watched on from the sidelines.

Following the midweek home win, an update has now emerged on the experienced striker’s injury.

Speaking with The Star, Wednesday boss Moore confirmed that the former Millwall and Stoke City striker has been struggling with a back spasm. It isn’t expected to keep him out for too long though and he will be assessed ahead of the Cambridge United tie on Monday.

“It’s just a little bit of back spasm,” Moore said on the matter. “We’ll have a look at him for Monday’s game.