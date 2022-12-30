Darren Moore provides reassuring injury update on Sheffield Wednesday man after Port Vale omission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has told The Star Lee Gregory shouldn’t be out for long after missing out on the Port Vale win through a back issue.
Sheffield Wednesday striker Gregory started the Boxing Day win over Fleetwood Town but only made it 25 minutes before he was forced to make way for Callum Paterson.
He was then absent from the matchday squad as the Owls defeated Port Vale on Thursday night. A brace from Michael Smith secured another win for Moore’s side while Gregory watched on from the sidelines.
Following the midweek home win, an update has now emerged on the experienced striker’s injury.
Speaking with The Star, Wednesday boss Moore confirmed that the former Millwall and Stoke City striker has been struggling with a back spasm. It isn’t expected to keep him out for too long though and he will be assessed ahead of the Cambridge United tie on Monday.
“It’s just a little bit of back spasm,” Moore said on the matter.
“We’ll have a look at him for Monday’s game.
“We don’t think it will be that long, it’s just that tonight’s game came that little bit too quickly.”
Remaining cautious…
Given the number of attacking options available to Moore, it’s only logical to be somewhat cautious with Gregory’s back issue.
Callum Paterson came into the starting XI against Port Vale while Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass are also solid attacking options. Gregory’s experience and hard-working style of play will make him an important figure over the course of the full season, even if his goal tally isn’t quite what it was last season.
The 34-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 24 games across all competitions this season. He still has a valuable role to play for Moore’s side though, so it will be hoped he can return to full fitness soon to fight for a starting spot again.