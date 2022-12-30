Critchley shares fitness updates on Chair, Dozzell, and Clarke-Salter after QPR’s defeat v Luton Town

QPR lost 3-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship last night.

Neil Critchley took charge of his first home game as QPR boss last night. He went into it on the back of a win at Preston North End and a goalless draw at Cardiff City.

The R’s had also kept clean sheers in both of Critchley’s first two games at the helm. But they were undone by Luton Town last night who went into half-time 1-0 up courtesy of a Carlton Morris goal.

Morris scored again after the break before Alfie Doughty scored the third late on. The win sees Luton Town leapfrog QPR and move into the top-six, whilst the R’s drop down into 11th.

QPR were without both Andre Dozzell and Jake Clarke-Salter last night. Critchley has since revealed that the pair were missing with illness, whilst also revealing that Ilias Chair has been ill as well – Chair started his first game since returning from the World Cup but was brought off after 65 minutes.

After the game, Critchley told the club:

“Ilias has been struggling with illness and he played for as long as he could. He went straight down the tunnel when he came off. Andre Dozzell was out through illness and Jake Clarke-Salter has been ill, so there have been a few down with it.”

A tough spell ahead?

QPR start off 2023 with a home game v Sheffield United. The R’s won at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture earlier in the season but times have changed, and the Blades will come down to west London expecting a win in their bid for automatic promotion.

And if Critchley’s options are depleted going into this one then it’ll be another tough game – no less after suffering a heavy defeat in his first home game in charge.

Not having Chair at 100% is a blow for QPR and so is the absence of both Dozzell and Clarke-Slater, as they’ve both been useful players this season. To add to that, the likes of Leon Balogun and Stefan Johansen remain sidelined.

QPR have a really tough next game on their hands but a good performance v Sheffield United will ease any fears emanating from the defeat v Luton.