Coventry City boss speaks out on PL interest in striker – Everton, Leeds United, Wolves among interested teams

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has once again said that Viktor Gyokeres is ‘going nowhere’ next month, amid emerging links to the Premier League.

A few weeks ago, Gyokeres was linked with a move to Championship leaders Burnley. But Robins was quick to shut down the potential move, saying that Gyokeres was not going to be sold in the January transfer window.

This week though, 90min have revealed that a number of Premier League clubs have enquired about the 24-year-old striker ahead of next month, including Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, and Wolves.

But speaking out on Gyokeres’ future once again, Robins has reiterated the Sky Blues’ stance that Gyokeres is not for sale.

Robins told CoventryLive:

“Viktor is going nowhere. I can tell you now he is going nowhere in January. Absolutely no chance. I’ve spoken to Vik.”

Gyokeres is currently the joint-top scorer in the Championship with Middlesbrough’ Chuba Akpom, who are both tied on 12 league goals for the season.

Gyokeres going nowhere…

Coventry City have a lot on their plate right now. The club’s off-field issues remain, whilst their proposed takeover remains in the pipelines.

And the Sky Blues are also targeting promotion to the Premier League, and so selling their star player midway through the season seems highly unlikely – Robins’ comments all but confirm that this isn’t going to happen.

A move cannot be ruled out of course. Say Coventry’s off-field issues worsen and their takeover falls through, they might be in need of a cash injection and one of the Premier League teams keen on Gyokeres could provide it.

But that seems unlikely as well. For now, Gyokeres is scoring goals in the Championship and Coventry City remain in position to challenge for a spot in the top-six.

The Sky Blues go up against Bristol City on New Year’s Day.