Comment: Why Fabrizio Romano update on Manchester United man Amad Diallo is good news for Sunderland

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Amad Diallo’s loan spell at Sunderland following a string of impressive performances.

Diallo, 20, has six goals and one assist for Sunderland in 18 Championship appearances so far.

The Ivory Coast international is a highly-regarded prospect, having signed for Manchester United for a fee of around £37million back in January 2021.

The fee brought a lot of hype and his raw talent was there to be seen, but due to the quality in Manchester United’s ranks he was unable to break into the first-team consistently.

But his current Sunderland loan spell could be the factor that breaks Diallo into contention for Premier League football upon his Old Trafford return, and Romano has claimed Manchester United are delighted with his progress.

Manchester United are really happy with Amad Diallo and his development on loan at Sunderland. Goals, quality and attitude have been excellent. 🔴 #MUFC There's no buy option, also Man Utd have turned down approaches from Italy for permanent move months ago. pic.twitter.com/6k5UrjS3nA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

His performances have been nothing short of breathtaking and given he’s clearly a cut-above the Championship it seems only right he’s given a chance in the top-flight soon, but this update is actually quite a positive one for Sunderland.

A difference maker…

Diallo has been quite literally the point of difference for Sunderland in multiple games so far this season.

However, due to his performances, reports began to link Diallo with a premature return to Old Trafford and despite Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray claiming all along that this was unlikely, Romano’s latest update may all but confirm that Sunderland will have Diallo until the summer.

The last thing a parent club should be doing with a prospect like Diallo is killing his momentum when he’s performing at one of the highest levels in his career.

Erik ten Hag has many options with Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford a few of those and despite Diallo’s displays it seems unlikely he’d be ready to challenge those just yet.

Diallo has already out-performed his past senior campaigns in football and Sunderland are massively out-performing expectations.

If he could be one of the best performers in an unlikely top-six finish his stock would rise significantly and he would then be ready to put in the work at Manchester United over the summer.

But for now, Sunderland fans must enjoy his skill while they have it because players like Diallo don’t come around too often.