Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City

Stoke City host Burnley in the Championship tonight.

Stoke City are unbeaten in three and Alex Neil’s men sit 17th in the table. Despite sitting quite far down, they remain just five points off the top-six in what has been an entertaining season so far. The Potters have struggled for consistency, but if Neil can extend their unbeaten run here, then they might just begin to start thinking about the top-six.

Burnley seem unstoppable at the moment; Vincent Kompany’s men sit top of the league, three points clear of 2nd. The Clarets have picked up eight wins in their past nine games, but Burnley and Stoke City shared the points when they met back in October.

Burnley team news

Vitinho was sidelined v Birmingham City last time out with an impact injury, and it’s unknown whether or not he could make a return tonight.

Ashley Westwood though remains sidelined with a longer-term injury. Other than that, Kompany has an almost clean bill of health – something not many other Championship bosses can say at the moment.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Roberts

Harwood-Bellis

Beyer

Maatsen

Cullen

Cork

Benson

Brownhill

Zaroury

Rodriguez

Kompany has the luxury of picking the same XI that started in their 3-0 win over Birmingham City last time out, and it’s this kind of consistency which could yet earn them promotion this season.

The Belgian boss is definitely a perfectionist and he’ll be looking to get one over the Potters following the draw a couple of months ago.

Burnley controlled that game but conceded late on. The Clarets are perhaps most vulnerable when they have the ball in the attacking-third and Neil’s side may look to hit them on the counter once again here.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight and will be shown live on Sky Sports’ red button feature.