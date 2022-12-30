Blackpool fighting to see off Portsmouth interest in chase for Manchester City starlet

Blackpool look poised to secure a loan deal for Manchester City prodigy Morgan Rogers ahead of Portsmouth, it has been said.

Manchester City starlet Rogers has had a tough 18 months or so after previously impressing on loan with Lincoln City.

He managed six goals and four assists in 28 games for the Imps but a spell on loan with Bournemouth made for a difficult 2021/22 campaign for the winger. He’s been back with parent club City since, but it now seems he’s poised for another shot in the EFL.

The News has said that Rogers was a loan target for League One club Portsmouth, but the Blackpool Gazette now says that his previous relationship with former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton swayed his decision.

The Tangerines are keen to wrap up deals early on in January and after missing out on a summer deal when Rogers picked up an injury.

Another Championship chance for Rogers…

It remains to be seen if the move to Blackpool transpires but they look to be in a strong position to secure a deal for Rogers.

He has starred at youth level before and made a great impression when he was in League One with Lincoln City, so after a tough time on loan with Bournemouth then some injury issues, it will be hoped he can catch fire with Blackpool.

Appleton’s side are in need of some attacking firepower and he has shown he’s a goal threat in the early stages of his career. He can play anywhere across the front three or in attacking midfield, with his dribbling ability and creativity making him a nuisance for defenders.

He could be a smart addition but it awaits to be seen if a move is completed.