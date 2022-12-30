Alex Pritchard injury and Corry Evans’ absence explained ahead of Sunderland’s clash v Blackpool

Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has issued a worrying update on Alex Pritchard’s injury after last night’s 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Sunderland earned a convincing 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic last night despite key members missing for the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray was without experienced players Corry Evans and Danny Batth whilst Dennis Cirkin also missed out, with Pritchard starting on the bench.

And Smith has issued supporters with an update ahead of Sunderland’s New Year’s Day clash v Blackpool. He tweeted:

Recurrence of his calf injury for Alex Pritchard – major doubt for weekend by looks of it. Corry Evans rested as staff feared he was at risk of muscle injury following last couple of games. Outside chance Batth & Cirkin could join group in coming days.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) December 29, 2022

The news on Pritchard won’t come easy to fans with the attacking midfielder having been an integral part of Sunderland’s attack this season.

Adapt and overcome…

Mowbray opted for a young midfield against the Tics with Edouard Michut, Dan Neil, and Abdoullah Ba tasked with controlling the tempo.

The vastly inexperienced trio did well and showed signs of promise, but it’s undeniable that Sunderland missed the experience of Evans and Pritchard.

Pritchard was introduced in the second-half, but didn’t last long and had to be taken off again with a new injury blow. Last night’s game will give the likes of Ba and Michut a good taste of England’s second tier.

Both men have now had a good run out and may be in contention to start once again with the recent news on Pritchard. Batth and Cirkin would also be welcome returns for Sunderland, but the Black Cats can’t afford to risk anyone right now, especially given Pritchard’s situation.

The January window will allow Sunderland to bring in extra depth in some key areas which are lacking, but for now, Mowbray must find solutions within his current crop of players.

If Mowbray’s men can overcome Blackpool on Sunday then it will leave the Black Cats inside the Championship play-offs, and optimistic about their chances this season