Alasdair Gold reveals fresh Tottenham Hotspur interest in Watford man – Paratici keeping a close eye on his progress

Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football Fabrizio Paratici has been ‘keeping an eye on the progress’ of Watford’s Ismaila Sarr ahead of January, reports football.london.

Sarr, 24, has been impressing once again in the Championship with Watford this season. The Senegalese international has six goals and four assists to his name so far this season, but it seems like he could finally be on his way out of Vicarage Road next month.

Everton are being heavily linked with a big-money move for the winger and now an emerging report from football.london has credited Tottenham Hotspur with an interest.

Spurs insider Alasdair Gold writes that Paratici and Spurs have been ‘keeping an eye’ on Sarr’s progress at Watford, and that the Hornets star ‘could be another option Spurs look at in the next month’.

Sarr has recently returned from the World Cup where he featured in all four in Senegal’s games, including the 3-0 defeat v England immediately after the group stage. He’s played the last two for Slaven Bilic’s Watford side who currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table.

Sarr to Spurs?

Sarr is obviously a player with Premier League pedigree and it’s no surprise to see the likes of Everton and Spurs keen ahead of next month. Everton though look like they might be priced out of a move for the Watford man – Spurs however seem like they could definitely make the move happen.

It depends on what Watford’s actual asking price is though. Some reports have suggested it could be as high as £35million (via Goodison News) and Spurs spending that much on a Championship player seems unlikely. But this one is definitely an interesting link and one that makes sense too – Spurs could do with a bit more bite in their attack and Sarr would certainly give that.

Whether or not the Hornets might be less inclined to sell Sarr next month given the recent injury to Joao Pedro remains to be seen. But Sarr to Spurs is certainly one to keep an eye on in next month’s transfer window.