AFC Wimbledon preparing for fresh interest in star man this January – significant fee needed for sale

AFC Wimbledon are braced for bids for star forward Ayoub Assal, a report from London News Online has said.

AFC Wimbledon’s top youngster has been no stranger to interest from elsewhere since breaking into the Dons’ first-team.

The versatile forward is a threat in front of goal and creatively and his talents have been on show under Johnnie Jackson this season. He’s managed 10 goals and five assists in 31 games across all competitions, playing a key role in the club’s recent 10-game unbeaten run in the league.

Now though, ahead of January, it has been confirmed the Dons are preparing themselves for Assal interest.

London News Online states the club are braced for bids for the Maidstone-born prodigy. That doesn’t been AFC Wimbledon won’t be standing firm though, with a ‘significant’ offer needed for the club to consider letting their academy graduate head elsewhere in the New Year.

Assal still has plenty of time left on his Dons contract too, with his deal running through until June 2024.

Needed at Plough Lane…

Of course, the financial windfall from selling a player like Assal would provide a welcome boost for the Dons.

However, after their impressive run, there’s still a good chance they can make a serious push for promotion this season. The League Two play-off fight is a very close one at the moment, with Jackson’s side just two points off the top seven.

Keeping Assal would be a huge boost for their promotion hopes, and if he can play a key role in a successful play-off push, it would only increase his stock further and could land the club a better deal.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out though, with interest sure to arise.