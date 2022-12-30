2 under-rated Bristol Rovers players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Despite the Gas’ back-to-back defeats against Wycombe Wanderers and Exeter City, there is still plenty of optimism surrounding Bristol Rovers.

The Gas sit 12th in League One and were on a six-game unbeaten run before their recent losses.

Rovers’ strong return to League One has been credited to players like Aaron Collins and Josh Coburn who have grabbed the headlines with excellent individual performances that have caught the eye of supporters.

However, there are a few players that have flown under the radar with a string of consistent performances that have helped the Gas along the way. Here, we highlight two deserving of more praise…

Jordan Rossiter

The tenacious central midfielder has had to fill the hole left by the injured Paul Coutts, who has become the lynchpin, connecting the defence and midfield. Coutts’ absence left a void in the Rovers XI, a void that Rossiter has filled to great effect.

The former Liverpool and Rangers man has made 20 appearances in all competitions, either as a defensive midfielder or as a more box-to-box option. His tenacity and intelligence to snuff out danger has seen him become a fan favourite after a shaky first few games in blue and white.

Now that Coutts is back in the team, Rossiter will go back to playing slightly higher up the pitch, but when Coutts needs to be rotated, Joey Barton has a dependable player in Rossiter to play in that position.

1 of 12 Which Bristol Rovers player currently wears the number 20? James Gibbons Trevor Clarke Lewis Gordon Luca Hoole

Lewis Gordon

The second player to have gone under the radar this season is Lewis Gordon, who is quickly becoming a mature and dependable left-back despite being only 21 years old.

The former Brentford full-back has all the technical qualities to be playing at a higher level. He’s calm and composed on the ball and has good attacking awareness, getting into great positions in the final third. However, he’s just lacking that quality in front of goal.

His defensive prowess has improved vastly since he signed in the summer on 2022 and he has established himself as Barton’s first choice left-back over the likes of Trevor Clarke and Ryan Jones.