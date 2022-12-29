West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Preston: Defensive duo remain sidelined

West Brom host Preston North End in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Baggies welcome Preston to The Hawthorns on Friday night. Carlos Corberan’s side are now 14th in the table and another win could lift them into the top half of the table.

West Brom beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last outing – their sixth win in seven Championship games. Preston meanwhile are up in 9th but have lost their last two outings going into this one.

West Brom team news

Kyle Bartley remains sidelined for this one, and Corberan may be without the experienced defender for a little while longer after recently revealing that Bartley needs another scan on his ongoing injury.

Kean Bryan remains unavailable for another two weeks or so, after picking up a fresh leg injury following a 12 month stint on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

O’Shea

Furlong

Yokuslu

Molumby

Phillips

Swift

Wallace

Dike

Semi Ajayi may well be fit enough to start now, but Corberan seems unlikely to change a back-four that is proving hard to beat.

Okay Yokuslu shone in the win v Bristol City and so expect him and the four other midfielders to keep their place for this one – Matt Phillips is another who looks rejuvenated under Corberan’s watch.

Corberan has options up top to rotate, but Daryl Dike seems like his first choice striker at the moment.

West Brom v Preston North End kicks off at 9pm tonight.