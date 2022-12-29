Transfer insider offers warning to Everton amid links to Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City stars

Transfer insider Dean Jones say that Everton moving for Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz or Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres next month would be a ‘gamble’.

England’s second tier appears more competitive than ever with just three points separating nearly half of the teams at the moment.

And two outstanding performers so far this season have been Coventry City’s Gyokeres and Blackburn Rovers’ Brereton Diaz.

The pair have 21 goals between them so far this season and have proven that they’re more than capable of producing the goods at this level.

Everton are in dire need of reinforcements next month and have been credited with interest in both Brereton Diaz and more recently, Gyokeres.

But, transfer insider Jones has claimed a move for either attacker would be a huge risk. He told GiveMeSport:

“At the moment, the strongest links are to Brereton Diaz or Gyokeres at Coventry.

“And that level of signing, yes, those players have got a lot to prove, so will have a lot of drive, have good goalscoring instincts, but they’re not guaranteed to step up and deliver. And that’s probably the biggest gamble when going for players like that.”

A risk worth taking?

Both strikers have serious levels of ability and there’s a reason why several top-tier clubs across the World have held interest in them.

Of course, neither would be guaranteed to score goals and with both men unproven in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether or not they would be able to step up.

That being said, if they continue the form they’re in then it’s only a matter of time before a team take a punt on them and Everton could regret not being that club if they don’t make their move soon.

For now, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers are both performing relatively well in the Championship and they’ll be hopeful that they can keep hold of Gyokeres and Brereton Diaz respectively.

If either man was to depart next month, their club may have to spend big when looking to fill the gap left in their squad.