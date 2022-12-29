‘They need help’ – Tom Nichols’ concerning verdict on Crawley Town after Gillingham move is announced

Tom Nichols has given a worrying verdict on Crawley Town’s situation as he signs for fellow League Two side Gillingham.
Nichols, 29, has two goals and six assists in League Two so far this season.
The experienced striker has been Crawley Town’s main point of attack for over two seasons now, but the recent news is that h’s set to depart for Gillingham this weekend.
Gillingham are winless in ten league games and sit seven points behind Crawley Town in the league, which has created a lot of concern as to why Nichols has been allowed to join a relegation rival.
Speaking to SussexWorld on Crawley’s current situation, Nichols didn’t hold back, and it’s a worrying read for supporters.
He said:
“There is a lot of uncertainty at the club, we have had a lot of changes, with new managers, coaches leaving, we have moved training basis and there has been a lot of changes in playing personnel as well and that is the big one.
“Crawley has got a huge squad and keeping all those players happy is not an easy thing and the recruitment is not as good as it probably should have been. I know George [Francomb] alluded to that in the press the other day after the Sutton defeat and he’s probably right. They need help in the window. There are around 38 players in and around the squad and that’s a lot of bodies and a lot of them are unhappy.
“Stability is a big thing and it’s not what the club has had so far. I feel for them.”
Crawley Town are in a pretty dire situation with fans growing increasingly concerned over the club’s future in the Football League.
Only heading one way…
Nichols will provide goals at this level and regardless of how you’re playing there’s always a chance of him scoring. This makes it even more bizarre that Crawley Town would willingly lose this talent to a team who are likely to be hot on their tails in the coming months.
The difference between those who narrowly avoid relegation and go down is often having a player like Nichols in their ranks.
There’s plenty of time left to go in the season and the January window hasn’t even opened yet meaning Crawley Town still have time to strengthen, but it’s undeniable that the initial signs aren’t promising.
Nichols’ comments on unhappy players suggests quite a poor dressing room atmosphere, and when players are taking to social media to question this transfer it says a lot.
Crawley Town will have their work cut out for them, but a win tomorrow against Stevenage would settle some worries going into a crucial period.