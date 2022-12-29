‘They need help’ – Tom Nichols’ concerning verdict on Crawley Town after Gillingham move is announced

Tom Nichols has given a worrying verdict on Crawley Town’s situation as he signs for fellow League Two side Gillingham.

Nichols, 29, has two goals and six assists in League Two so far this season.

The experienced striker has been Crawley Town’s main point of attack for over two seasons now, but the recent news is that h’s set to depart for Gillingham this weekend.

Gillingham are winless in ten league games and sit seven points behind Crawley Town in the league, which has created a lot of concern as to why Nichols has been allowed to join a relegation rival.

Speaking to SussexWorld on Crawley’s current situation, Nichols didn’t hold back, and it’s a worrying read for supporters.

He said:

“There is a lot of uncertainty at the club, we have had a lot of changes, with new managers, coaches leaving, we have moved training basis and there has been a lot of changes in playing personnel as well and that is the big one.

“Crawley has got a huge squad and keeping all those players happy is not an easy thing and the recruitment is not as good as it probably should have been. I know George [Francomb] alluded to that in the press the other day after the Sutton defeat and he’s probably right. They need help in the window. There are around 38 players in and around the squad and that’s a lot of bodies and a lot of them are unhappy.