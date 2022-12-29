‘They have to step up now’ – Norwich City v Reading prediction: The72

Norwich City host Reading in the Championship on Friday night.

Norwich City’s defeat to Luton Town proved to be the final straw for Dean Smith as the Canaries parted ways with the former Aston Villa and Brentford boss on Tuesday.

It comes after a poor campaign to date and three defeats in their last four games. Steve Weaver and Allan Russell are taking charge on an interim basis before the new boss comes in, so it will be hoped they can lead the Canaries to a victory over Reading.

As for the Royals, a run of three wins in their last four games means they’re still in touching distance of the play-offs.

They’re one of four teams, along with Norwich City, tied on 35 points. That means a win here would certainly seem them jump above the Canaries, although they’d need one of QPR and Millwall to drop points if they want to move into the play-offs.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions…

James Ray

“After Norwich City decided to part ways with Smith, the full focus will be on the players. They have to step up now as with January approaching, a new boss could look to ring some changes if they’re given the backing.

“Reading are on a strong run of form though and just when it seemed they were dropping off, they’ve pulled themselves right into the play-off fight again. For that, so much credit has to go to Paul Ince and his squad, who were tipped to struggle this season.

“It’s a tough one to call but I think Smith’s departure could give the Canaries a much-needed boost. I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Reading