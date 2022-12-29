Swansea City open to letting 2021 arrival leave next month, report claims

Swansea City are open to letting Jamie Paterson leave next month, claims an emerging report from Football League World.

Paterson, 31, joined Swansea City on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. The Englishman was previously at Bristol City where he had struggled for form during his final 2020/21 campaign at the club.

But in his first season with Swansea City, Paterson recorded nine goals and as many assists in 38 Championship outings for the club. His fine form led to reports claiming that a number of Championship clubs were keen on the attacker, including QPR.

This time round though, Paterson is yet to record a single goal contribution in 12 Championship appearances, and an emerging report from Football League World has claimed that the Swans have ‘essentially’ told Paterson that he is free to leave next month.

1 of 12 How many seasons have Swansea City spent in the Premier League since 2010? 5 6 7 8

A tough time for Paterson…

Paterson missed out on a move to QPR last January. The Swans rejected multiple bids from the London club, instead triggering a one-year extension to the attacker’s contract – he’s since signed another contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Paterson was then omitted from the first-team following a contract dispute and he’s not had the same impact since. It’s definitely a shame for Russell Martin who had got the best out of Paterson, but Martin has shown a rather ruthless streak with some players; Paterson and Michael Obafemi for example, with the latter having also been omitted from the side for a brief spell.

But Martin is a top quality manager and the best need that ruthless streak. Paterson is very much a back-up player now and if the Swans can claim some money back on a player they previously signed for free, then it would represent good business.

Up next for the Swans is a home game v Watford tomorrow night.