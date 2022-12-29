Swansea City identify Rotherham United star as number one January target

Swansea City’s top target in the January window is Rotherham United wideman Chiedozie Ogbene, as per Wales Online.

Ogbene, 25, has six goals and two assists in 19 Championship appearances so far this season.

The Irish international mainly plays on the right-hand side but spent the majority of this campaign playing as a striker.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Ogbene managed three goals and eight assists in League One helping Rotherham United earn promotion. He was a huge part of their attack in their promotion hunt, but now it appears he may be on the move.

The report states after a failed attempt in the summer, Swansea City will go back in for Ogebene next month.

Russell Martin has already revealed discussions over potential additions are well underway, so we could see the Swans complete some early business when the window opens.

A big signing…

Swansea City are currently winless in eight games and sit 16th in the league, but the Welsh club have more potential to kick on than Rotherham United and that could tempt the player into a move.

Ogbene’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 meaning a reduced fee may be accepted with the Millers at risk of losing him on a free in six months.

The dynamic winger has now proven his ability to contribute in the second tier following a disappointing run of Championship games back in the 2020/21 season.

Martin’s attacking principles would suit Ogbene and it would be somewhat of a statement signing from Swansea City in an attempt to return to form and push for the top-six.

Swansea City clash with Watford tomorrow evening in their last match before the transfer window opens.