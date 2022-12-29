Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic: Defensive injuries pile up for Mowbray

Wigan Athletic host Sunderland in the Championship tonight.

Wigan Athletic are struggling and face a tough relegation battle in the second half of the season. However, it will be hoped that Kolo Toure will be able to guide his side to safety in the second tier.

Sunderland come into this one on the back of a huge performance against high-flying Blackburn Rovers and another win here could help them push further into the top-six battle, but they will be without some influential faces for tonight’s game.

Sunderland team news

Aji Alese missed the clash against Blackburn Rovers and the defender is unlikely to make the trip to the north west.

Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin were both substituted v Blackburn with injury and both players are big doubts for the clash at the DW Stadium.

Danny Batth was absent on Boxing Day and the experienced defender could still be a week or two away from a return.

Elliot Embleton remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Amad

Wright

Ballard

O’Nien

Clarke

Evans (C)

Neil

Roberts

Simms

Stewart

1 of 10 Who is this former Sunderland player? Josh Scowen Arbenit Xhemajli Tom Flanagan Conor McLaughlin

The big injury list, primarily to defenders, could force Mowbray into changing formation to a back-five. The switch would see Amad and Jack Clarke play as wing-backs, with Bailey Wright earning his first start since his return from World Cup duty.

Ellis Simms scored Sunderland’s late winner last time out and he could start alongside Ross Stewart; a partnership which could prove to be a huge problem for the Tics’ back-line.

Sunderland ended the game against Blackburn Rovers in a similar shape to this, so there is every chance we could see it from the off tonight.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and will be shown on Sky Sports’ red button feature.