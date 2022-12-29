Sunderland could turn towards 9-goal Championship striker if Ross Stewart leaves next month, says Keith Downie

Sunderland could turn to Blackpool striker Jerry Yates if Ross Stewart leaves the club next month, reports Keith Downie.

Stewart has only just returned from injury for Sunderland – the Scot spent a few months on the sidelines with thigh injury but he’s since returned with a bang, scoring two in Sunderland’s last two league outings.

Already though, there’s growing speculation that Stewart could be on the move next month. Middlesbrough have been linked with a surprise move for the 26-year-old and Downie now says that Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are also keen, alongside Rangers, Crystal Palace, and Brentford.

Downie though has revealed that the Black Cats could make a move for Blackpool striker Yates in next month’s transfer window, in the event that Stewart moves on.

Stewart is settled at Sunderland and wants to stay, but talks over a new contract have reached an impasse.

Other clubs offering significantly more in wages & #SAFC could cash in on him now.

If Stewart goes, Sunderland could replace him with Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2022

Yates, 26, has been in fine form for Championship strugglers Blackpool this season, having netted nine goals in the league so far.

He fired Blackpool to promotion from League One in 2021, scoring 21 goals in the 2020/21 League One campaign. He’s also had a number of suitors in the build up to January, with West Brom, Watford, and Rangers among the clubs linked – reports have suggested that the Seasiders would command £4million for Yates.

Is Yates the answer?

There’s no doubt that Yates is a quality striker. Without him, Blackpool would likely be well away form safety in the Championship. But given their struggles this season, they seems unlikely to part ways with Yates easily next month.

For Sunderland, losing Stewart would obviously be a huge blow, and he would definitely need replacing given Tony Mowbray’s lack of strikers. Yates does shares some similar traits to Stewart but the Blackpool man is more of a run-in-behind striker, whereas Stewart is almost more of a target man, or a poacher.

It’s an exciting link but at the same time, Stewart’s future is a definite cause for concern at the Stadium of Light.