Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Youngster back in contention?

Stoke City host Burnley in the Championship tonight.

The Potters come into this one unbeaten in their previous three outings, most recently picking up a point against Rotherham United. Alex Neil’s men appear to be slowly finding their feet after a cagey start to the season, but tonight will pose arguably their toughest task yet.

Burnley sit top of the league and Vincent Kompany’s side currently look streets ahead of many competitors in the second tier.

They’ve won their past four and sit three points ahead of Sheffield United in 2nd. They’ll ask a lot of questions of Stoke City’s character, but the busy festive period can be unpredictable, so they’ll know not to underestimate their opponents.

Stoke City team news

Josh Laurent missed the outing against Rotherham United as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Sam Clucas will remain out following surgery earlier this season.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips has missed the past two outings through illness, but he may be back in contention tonight.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Fox

Jagielka

Souttar

Tymon

Smallbone

Thompson

Baker

Brown

Delap

Campbell

Neil has the chance to provide some consistency with his starting XI here following a run of unbeaten results and the Scot doesn’t often change personnel unless it’s required.

The Potters will need to withstand heavy pressure at times from the Clarets meaning a defensive line used to playing with each other would be beneficial.

A back three is probably the best option against Kompany’s relentless style of play and the wing-backs may be asked to sit deeper at times to weather any storm Stoke City are put under.

The game kicks off at 19:45 and will be shown on Sky Sports Football’s Red Button.