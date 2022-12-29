Sheffield Wednesday yet to hold talks over mainstay’s future – deal expiring in the summer

Sheffield Wednesday wideman Marvin Johnson has made it clear he’s keen to sign a new deal at Hillsborough, though insisted his main focus is on-pitch matters.

Sheffield Wednesday man Johnson has been a fixture in the starting XI so far this campaign.

He’s locked down the starting spot on the left-hand side, operating as a winger, wing-back or full-back for Darren Moore. He’s missed just two games, starting 20 and coming off the bench just once in League One. In the process, the 32-year-old has managed two goals and three assists, proving a creative threat for the Owls.

However, he’s one of the many players to see their contract expire at the end of the season.

It leaves an element of uncertainty heading into January, but Johnson has made it clear he’s keen to stay at Hillsborough.

As quoted by The Star, the former Middlesbrough and Oxford United wideman confirmed his desire to pen a new deal but insisted his main focus is on his football as Wednesday scrap for promotion. Asked about if talks had begun, he said:

“Nah, my head is down focusing on the games, focusing on the points, and obviously focusing on promotion – which is the goal that we all want. That’s the most important thing right now.

“Definitely,” he said when aside if he wants to stay.

“I love it here. I’m enjoying my football, I enjoy the boys and the staff, and the fanbase is unbelievable.”

One to hold onto?

Johnson has taken criticism from some sections of support this season but his performance against Fleetwood Town was ultimately a game-winning one. A player of his experience and versatility will be of great value over the second half of the season and could be handy to keep around if they earn promotion back to the Championship.

At 32, he’s not exactly a spring chicken anymore but he’d still have a valuable role to play both on and off the pitch.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but there’s certainly no doubt in his mind where he wants to keep playing his football moving forward.