Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool: Another defender unavailable after Coventry win

Blackpool host Sheffield United tonight in the Championship.

The Seasiders have drawn their past three outings and come into this one just three points above bottom of the league, while their visitors are three points off top. Michael Appleton’s side are depleted and have an sizeable injury list that will leave them without several players for this outing.

Sheffield United have won four in a row now, with their last defeat coming against Rotherham United at the start of November.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently a strong favourite for promotion in 2nd place, but the Blades still have some injury issues of their own to contend with coming into their clash with Blackpool tonight.

Sheffield United team news

Ahead of the tie, The Star provided an extensive update on Sheffield United’s sidelined players.

Ismaila Coulibaly is progressing with his fitness, but won’t be ready for tonight. Jack Robinson is back fit despite not featuring last time out against Coventry City. Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davis have had surgery so remain longer term injuries.

Ben Osborn and John Fleck are also nearing a return, so it will be hoped the clouds are starting to part for Heckingbottom.

The Blades will also be without experienced defender John Egan after his late dismissal last time out.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Sheffield United? Rob Kozluk Phil Jagielka

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Basham

Clark

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Lowe

McAtee

Ndiaye

Sharp

Despite being back fit, Robinson is unlikely to return to action in the deep end and it’s more likely fans see him feature off the bench first.

The Blades have a fair few injuries, but thanks to their squad depth, they still have a lot of talent available to them. That should be enough to see them past a struggling Blackpool side.

Fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football, with the tie kicking off at 20:15.