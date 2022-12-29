QPR team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: No update on sidelined R’s duo

QPR host Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

QPR welcome Luton Town to Loftus Road tonight, for what should be a really entertaining game between two promotion hopefuls in the Championship.

The R’s are unbeaten under new head coach Neil Critchley, whose tenure got underway with a win at Preston, followed by a goalless draw v Cardiff City last time out.

Luton Town are also under new management. Rob Edwards claimed his first win as Hatters boss last time out, beating Norwich City 2-1.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

QPR team news

Neither Leon Balogun or Stefan Johansen have featured under Critchley.

Johansen has been sidelined for the past several weeks with a heel injury whilst Balogun has been missing with a calf injury sustained before the World Cup break.

No recent updates have been shared on either player.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dickie

Laird

Field

Dozzell

Willock

Iroegbunam

Chair

Dykes

Jake Clarke-Salter was seemingly rested for the game v Cardiff City, and with games coming thick and fast in the next few weeks, Critchley may opt for some more rotation.

Clarke-Salter seems like a preferred choice at the back and so he could step in for Jimmy Dunne, who’s played a lot of football recently.

Elsewhere, expect Ilias Chair to return to the starting XI after making his first appearance since the World Cup last time out.

Tyler Roberts is also back in contention and he could be preferred up top over Lyndon Dykes, who’s scored just once in his last nine league games for QPR.

Critchley though won’t rush Roberts back into action.

Tonight’s game v Luton Town kicks off at 6pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.