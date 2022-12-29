Opinion: Grimsby Town must prioritise a new contract for this 29-year-old

When Max Crocombe signed on the eve of the 2021/22 National League season, nobody expected that he would become one of Grimsby Town most important players in a side that is now more than holding its own in League Two.

Crocombe was brought in as a backup to James McKeown, a stalwart who had made 500 appearances for the club and who had rarely let anyone down.

However, when McKeown’s form took a slight dip during the horrendous winter of discontent last season, Paul Hurst wasted no time in putting Crocombe into the side. Even then, Crocombe didn’t emanate a confidence that a top lower league goalkeeper would. Many fans thought he was unsure of himself when coming for crosses, and he made a few errors in the early months.

Since the start of 2022 though, Crocombe’s trajectory has been outstanding.

His form has improved and he has become an all-round excellent keeper, both during the business end of the season in National League and now during the first half of the season back in the League. He has not been without blemishes, but all ‘keepers are prone to a slip up or two.

In terms of the way he commands his area, and his distribution, it is difficult to think of a better ‘keeper from modern times playing at Blundell Park. He has endeared himself into the Town faithful’s hearts with great saves, as well as the most elaborate strategies ever seen by a goalkeeper to try and run the clock down.

Why Crocombe should be prioritised is twofold. Since Grimsby were bought by the 1878 group in May 2021, there has been clear and positive shift towards long-term thinking. Almost all of the players who re-signed and joined newly in the summer are on two-year contracts, so the bulk of the squad will be in place for the start of 2023/24.

However, Crocombe, will, in theory, be able to walk away for free. If he carries on performing how he has for the past year, it is plausible lots of clubs will be interested in acquiring his signature.

At 29, he is far from old as a goalkeeper and has now shown a large body of work that is deeply effective, so securing his future should be a priority.