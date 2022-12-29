Norwich City make contact with axed West Brom boss, report claims

Norwich City have made ‘preliminary contact’ with axed West Brom manager Steve Bruce, claims Football Insider.

Norwich City sacked Dean Smith following the Canaries’ 2-1 defeat v Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Many Norwich fans would say that Smith’s departure was long overdue, with the Carrow Road club in need of a bit of a rebuild after some years of promotion and subsequent relegation.

And several names have so far been mentioned alongside the vacancy, including ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

But Football Insider are claiming that Norwich City have made contact with ex-Baggies boss Bruce regarding the vacancy, and that the 61-year-old is ‘among the contenders’ to take over at the club.

Bruce boasts a credible managerial CV, especially so at Championship level. The former Manchester United defender has earned promotion from the rebranded Championship three times; once with Birmingham City and twice with Hull City.

But his most recent showing at West Brom was without doubt his worst – Bruce won just eight of his 32 games in charge, leaving with the Baggies at the bottom of the table.

They’ve since shot up the standings under the guidance of Carlos Corberan.

1 of 10 Fill in the blank: "Now here come Watford. Forestieri. Here's (blank). Deeney!" Vydra Jones Cleverley Hogg

Better options out there?

There certainly is. Bruce has enjoyed success in the dugout, no doubt. But his more recent showings as a manager suggest that his time has come and gone.

Norwich City are a club with several recent promotions to their name. They’ve not managed to make it stick in the Premier League but they remain a club with ambition and a good set of players.

Bruce seems like a cheap option for the club. Should this emerging story from Football Insider be true then it’s likely that the Canaries hierarchy see Bruce as a ‘safe pair of hands’ – the same as what West Brom saw Bruce as when they appointed him.

Norwich City have to be brave and take a punt on a more contemporary coach, like Huddersfield Town did with Bruce’s West Brom successor Corberan.

Things are certainly looking bleak at Carrow Road right now.