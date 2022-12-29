Motherwell keen on Birmingham City man, report claims

Scottish side Motherwell are interested in a loan deal for Birmingham City attacker Jonathan Leko, claims Football League World.

Leko, 23, joined Birmingham City from West Brom in 2020. But since then, the striker has failed to score in 44 Championship appearances for the club and previous reports suggested that Blues were open to letting him leave permanently in next month’s transfer window.

Now though, Football League World have claimed that Scottish top flight side Motherwell are interested in a potential loan deal for the Englishman.

Motherwell currently sit in 10th place of the Scottish Premiership. They’ve not scored too many goals this season, having netted 22 in 18 league appearances, but Leko could yet head north of the border to aid the club’s survival chances this season.

Leko is out of contract at Birmingham City next summer.

A good move for Leko?

Leko is definitely out of favour at St Andrew’s this season. He’s been given ample opportunities to show Blues fans what he can do, and he’s given them glimpses, but it’s just not worked out for him and a move away seems like the best option.

Given his contract situation though, John Eustace’s side might prefer to offload Leko on a permanent deal. A loan move might not do Blues any favours but whether or not Motherwell – or any club for that matter – will pay a fee for Leko remains to be seen.

At 23 years old, he’s still a very young player and he’s got potential yet to fulfil. Plenty of players have headed to Scotland and found form and that could yet be the case with Leko. But it certainly seems like his time at Birmingham City is coming to an end.