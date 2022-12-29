Millwall man set to join Stockport County for six-figure fee

Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe is set to join League Two side Stockport County next month, reports London News Online.

Olaofe, 23, has made three senior appearances for the Lions so far this season, but the former Sutton United loanee has failed to break into the senior side on a regular basis.

He arrived with a prolific goal-scoring record in the lower leagues with eight goals during his second-spell at Sutton United and 15 goals in the National League before that.

It was reported earlier this week that two League Two clubs had submitted offers for the striker, and now it’s been revealed Stockport County have won the race.

The report suggests the fee is a six-figure one, with Millwall adding a sell-on clause and a buy-back option into the deal.

Savvy business…

It may have been hoped when Olaofe returned from his loan spell in the summer that he would be able to step-up in the second tier. However, Millwall have several experienced forwards and it was always going to be hard for the youngster to make the spot his own.

The deal will allow Olaofe consistent game-time at a level he’s capable of producing at and it gives Millwall the chance to bring him back should he produce the goods on a good enough scale.

Stockport County sit 11th in League Two but are just a few points outside the play-offs. Olaofe could well be the man to provide the boost they need to make up that gap in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Rowett’s side are chasing the top-six in the Championship and with the standings so tight in both leagues, January business could be crucial in either side’s hunt for promotion.