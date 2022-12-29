Luton Town dealt injury blow ahead of QPR clash

Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo is a major doubt for tonight’s clash v QPR after picking up a knock in the previous outing v Norwich City.
Adebayo, 24, joined Luton Town in February 2021 and hit the ground running for the Hatters.
So far this season, Adebayo has played 22 games, scoring three and assisting one which is quite disappointing considering the records he usually boasts.
Last time around he managed 16 goals and four assists in 40 second tier games, but it seems unlikely he’ll reach that height this season.
He’s still been a big part of Luton Town’s season though and he was substituted early on Boxing Day.
And speaking to Luton Today, Rob Edwards has issued an update on Adebayo revealing he’s unlikely to feature tonight against QPR, he said:
“We’ll have to see, have to assess it. He’s feeling his hamstring, so we’ll have to see.
“We haven’t been able to assess him properly yet, he’s walking out there now, but gingerly so we’ll see how he is.
“I thought he was exceptional as well before he went off. We’ve got some really good options to come into the game, but we’re disappointed if we lose him for a bit.”
Whilst disappointing, the injury may give the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Harry Cornick, or Cameron Jerome a chance to start.
A key to success?
Adebayo was a huge part of Luton Town’s fairy tale season last time round and his performances helped his side to a top-six finish.
Edwards’ side sit 13th currently, but remain just two points outside the top-six positions and a repeat of last year’s success is still possible.
The competition does look stronger this year, and there’s plenty of time to go. But Adebayo’s absence will give another Luton Town attacker a chance to build match sharpness; something which can be undervalued in the hunt for the play-offs.
Luton Town don’t have much time to rest after the QPR clash as they face Huddersfield Town on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Adebayo will have recovered in time, but the short turnaround means it’s probably best if Luton prepare for the worst.
A win tonight would take Luton Town above QPR and without Adebayo, it would be a huge mental victory for the Hatters.