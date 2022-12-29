Luton Town dealt injury blow ahead of QPR clash

Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo is a major doubt for tonight’s clash v QPR after picking up a knock in the previous outing v Norwich City.

Adebayo, 24, joined Luton Town in February 2021 and hit the ground running for the Hatters.

So far this season, Adebayo has played 22 games, scoring three and assisting one which is quite disappointing considering the records he usually boasts.

Last time around he managed 16 goals and four assists in 40 second tier games, but it seems unlikely he’ll reach that height this season.

He’s still been a big part of Luton Town’s season though and he was substituted early on Boxing Day.

And speaking to Luton Today, Rob Edwards has issued an update on Adebayo revealing he’s unlikely to feature tonight against QPR, he said:

“We’ll have to see, have to assess it. He’s feeling his hamstring, so we’ll have to see.

“We haven’t been able to assess him properly yet, he’s walking out there now, but gingerly so we’ll see how he is.