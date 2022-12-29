‘I’m not sure they’ll win this one’ – Birmingham City v Hull City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Birmingham City welcome Championship strugglers Hull City to St Andrew’s on Friday night.

Blues go into this one on the back of a 3-0 defeat away at league leaders Burnley last time out – only their second defeat in eight Championship games leaving them in 15th place of the table.

Hull meanwhile sit in 21st. But Liam Rosenior’s side are unbeaten in their last three Championship fixtures, having drawn all three.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m expecting Birmingham City to don a more attacking approach in this one, given that they’re back at home and that they’re playing lowly opposition.

“Hull though are starting to solidify under Rosenior. Results are gradually improving but they really need a couple of wins to lift themselves up the table.

“I’m not sure they’ll win this one, but I do expect them to give Blues a tough game. Despite that, I think John Eustace will mastermind a much-needed home win to get his side further up in that mid-table pack.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Hull City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Birmingham City’s recent defeat was to be expected and they shouldn’t let that hinder them going into a very winnable game against Hull.

“The Tigers haven’t won in four, but haven’t lost in three and Liam Rosenior’s men seem quite good at grinding out results in tough games.

“At the moment, teams around Hull are also failing to win, but it’s only a matter of time before that changes and they have to pick up three points of their own sometime. That being said, I don’t think that’ll happen here.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Hull City