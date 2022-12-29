Ex-Huddersfield Town boss a serious contender for Norwich City job, says reporter

According to reporter Nick Mashiter, David Wagner is a ‘serious contender’ for the vacancy at Norwich City.

Wagner became a prominent name in English football when taking over the reins at Huddersfield Town, guiding the Terriers to the Premier League back in 2017.

Norwich City will be looking for a quick turnaround after sacking Dean Smith and his coaching staff earlier this week.

Before taking up the job at Huddersfield Town, Wagner’s time as a manager came in Germany.

Firstly he was manager of the U17 and U19 sides at German club TSG Hoffenheim. His first big chance after that came when he managed Borussia Dortmund’s second side.

His time there coincided with Jurgen Klopp’s rise to prominence with Dortmund’s first-team. Like Klopp, Wagner moved into English football in the Autumn of 2015, appointed by Huddersfield Town in early November.

His time with the West Yorkshire club saw him manage them for 154 games – including two seasons in the Premier League.

After leaving Town, Wagner returned to Germany to manage Schalke 04. His sacking from there saw him move to manage Swiss side BSC Young Boys.

Since his sacking there in March of this year, Wagner has been without a club.

Thoughts…

In some respects, it was a strange decision by Norwich City to sack Dean Smith. After all, the Canaries were flying high and sat 5th in the Championship table.

That placing in the table aside, football is a result-driven business and the results just weren’t there for former Aston Villa boss Smith.

There remain just three days before the winter transfer window opens. Norwich, ideally, will want to conclude their manager hunt sooner rather than later.

Doing so would give the incoming boss more control over what players he brings in and would allow him to mould his playing style early.

Wagner has experience of managing clubs higher up the football tiers than Norwich City. His time at BSC Young Boys saw him gain qualification for the 2021/22 Champions League.

The qualifying campaign saw Wagner mastermind wins against Slovan Bratislava, CFR Cluj and Ferencvaros.

That pitted him and Young Boys into a group containing Atalanta, Villarreal, and Manchester United. His sole win in the group was an opening 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Norwich City could do much worse than take a punt on Wagner. He knows the Championship well from his time at Huddersfield and he has gained promotion from it.