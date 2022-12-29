Dean Holden reveals Charlton Athletic injury boost amid worry over striker

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has confirmed Chuks Aneke has suffered no muscle damage after he was withdrawn from the action against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Charlton Athletic reunited with Aneke back in January but his second stint at The Valley has been an injury-hit one.

He was out until October with a calf issue and after being substituted against Brighton with a new hamstring issue, it was the concern that the former Arsenal youngster had suffered another worrying setback.

However, thankfully, Holden has now issued a promising update on Aneke’s fitness.

As quoted by London News Online, the Charlton Athletic manager confirmed that the striker’s scans have shown no signs of muscle damage. There is still some discomfort so the Addicks are continuing investigations, but it’s a positive update.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s a real positive with Chuks.

“In terms of the scans coming back, there is no muscle damage. He is still feeling something, so there are still some investigations to look into what that is and why. The belly of the muscle is intact, and that’s a real positive because until you get that scan result back, you’re not quite sure how it can go.

“We need to get to the bottom of it with Chuks. He has had some injury problems previously, so we need to make sure we can get him back fit as soon as we can.”

Fingers crossed…

Aneke has shown how prolific he can be at League One level before. He’s starred as both a striker and attacking midfielder before with both Charlton and MK Dons, so it’ll be hoped he can reach those heights again under Holden.

The club will know all too well how he’s struggled with injuries before though, so it’s not a surprise that Holden is keen to get to the bottom of the issue despite the fact there’s not any damage coming up just yet.

The 29-year-old has almost entirely had to settle for appearances off the bench this season with his only two starts coming in the FA Cup ties against Stockport County. Overall, he’s appeared 14 times this campaign, netting three goals and providing one assist in the process.