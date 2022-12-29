Danny Cowley outlines clear January transfer window plan and makes optimistic Portsmouth play-off claim

Portsmouth’s form is becoming increasingly concerning and Danny Cowley is hopeful that the January window will improve his side’s fortunes significantly.

Pompey began the campaign inside the top-six and after a strong end to last season, they appeared to be one of the main contenders for promotion this time round.

But they are now winless in seven League One games – a run which has seen them fall to 11th place of the table ahead of the January transfer window.

Cowley is under a lot of pressure, but he remains focused on the job and he appears confident of a successful window.

He told The News:

“We would definitely like to add some pace and athleticism to the top end of the pitch, and support the good players we’ve got in the building already.

“We also have some injuries in key positions, so we know what we would like.