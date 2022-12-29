Danny Cowley outlines clear January transfer window plan and makes optimistic Portsmouth play-off claim

Portsmouth’s form is becoming increasingly concerning and Danny Cowley is hopeful that the January window will improve his side’s fortunes significantly.
Pompey began the campaign inside the top-six and after a strong end to last season, they appeared to be one of the main contenders for promotion this time round.
But they are now winless in seven League One games – a run which has seen them fall to 11th place of the table ahead of the January transfer window.
Cowley is under a lot of pressure, but he remains focused on the job and he appears confident of a successful window.
He told The News:
“We would definitely like to add some pace and athleticism to the top end of the pitch, and support the good players we’ve got in the building already.
“We also have some injuries in key positions, so we know what we would like.
“We’re focused and have our targets. We made some good decisions last January, and came out of the window significantly better than we went into it.
“If we can do that this time around we will be right in and around the play-off places – which was our target from the outset.”
Cowley’s side managed to average around two-points-per-game following the arrival of new additions last January and they will need a similar run of they want to achieve promotion this year.
A big ask…
Not only do Portsmouth need to recruit almost perfectly next month to stand a chance of promotion, Cowley must win over a number of supporters that have lost confidence in him over the past six weeks.
History suggests this issue isn’t a new one at Fratton Park and whilst Cowley’s side aren’t in good enough form, the problems at Portsmouth may be more deep-rooted.
The competition in the third tier looks harder than ever and it will be a big ask for Pompey to earn promotion this year, especially considering one of either Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, or Sheffield Wednesday will miss out on automatic promotion and likely end up in the play-offs.
But Portsmouth must remain hopeful and despite an extended period without a win, they remain just five points outside the top-six.
Their revival must start soon and an unlikely three points tonight against Ipswich Town would be the perfect confidence booster.